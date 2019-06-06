Staff writer, with CNA

CHEMICALS

CMFC to move up inspection

China Man-Made Fiber Corp (CMFC, 中國人造纖維) yesterday said that it plans to move forward a routine inspection of its plant in Kaohsiung’s Dashe District (大社) as prices of a main product, mono ethylene glycol (MEG), remain low. CMFC vice president Liu Yung-ta (劉永達) told a shareholders’ meeting that a US-China trade dispute has lowered the demand for MEG in the Taiwanese and Chinese markets. The company posted net losses of NT$103.06 million (US$3.28 million) for the first quarter, or losses per share of NT$0.09, compared with net profit of NT$536.41 million a year earlier.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan revenue inches up

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported revenue of NT$5.03 billion for last month, up 1 percent month-on-month and 16 percent from a year earlier. Last month, 20 to 30 percent of Largan’s shipments consisted of 20-megapixel lenses, 10-megapixel lenses contributed 50 to 60 percent and 8-megapixel lenses made up 10 to 20 percent, it said. In the first five months of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$19.84 billion, an increase of 19 percent from the same period last year, Largan said in a statement.

SMARTPHONES

Asustek, Tencent to team up

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said that it is to partner with Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) Tencent Games (騰訊遊戲) through its Republic of Gamers (ROG) product line in an effort to improve the gaming experience for a second-generation gaming smartphone. The upcoming ROG Phone II would have improved core features, as well as ameliorated game designs, Asustek said. Separately, Asustek is to launch its ZenFone 6 in Taiwan today after an initial release in Spain three weeks ago.

ELECTRONICS

Apple to open second store

Apple Inc is to open its second retail store in Taiwan on Saturday next week, the US company said yesterday. Apple Xinyi A13 is located on the corner of Songshou Road and Songren Road in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), next to the planned site for a new Far Eastern Department Stores Co (遠東百貨) branch. After its grand opening, the store is to hold a series of sessions over six weeks called “Stage For Creativity,” which would feature local creatives, including designers, illustrators, photographers and music creators, who have won international awards, Apple said.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves fall over volatility

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to US$464.43 billion as of the end of last month, a decrease of US$394 million from the previous month, official data showed. The decline reflected the effects of excess volatility in the foreign exchange market last month, the central bank said, adding that it had stepped in to maintain an orderly market.

EQUITIES

Gains limited by concerns

Local shares yesterday moved higher, but the gains were capped amid lingering concerns over global demand as the trade dispute between the US and China shows no signs of being resolved. The TAIEX ended up 32.50 points, or 0.31 percent, at 10,461.62, on turnover of NT$96.701 billion. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$524.61 million of shares after a net sell of NT$1.59 billion in the previous two sessions, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.