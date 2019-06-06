Ministry green lights biggest joint investment at export processing zone

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said it has approved the largest joint investment project in an export processing zone in the nation.

ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投資控股), Orient Semiconductor Engineering Inc (華泰電子), Thinking Electronics Industrial Co (興勤電子) and Hung Ching Development & Construction Co (宏璟建設) are to invest more than NT$40.6 billion (US$1.29 billion) and create an estimated 4,200 job opportunities, the ministry’s Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA) said.

The four companies have chosen to invest at the Nantze Export Processing Zone (楠梓加工出口區) in Kaohsiung due to a renovation program launched last year to free up more land for companies to set up production, the EPZA said in a statement.

Up to 3.47 hectares of land have been freed up from a service center for workers in the export processing zone, a tennis court and a women’s dormitory, the EPZA added.

The companies are to build three plants, creating 200,000m2 of production space and an estimated annual output of NT$24 billion, it said.

A new service center for workers would also be built, as well as an ecological park in an effort to preserve the natural habitat there, the EPZA said.

“This is significant, because there was no [available] land in the past few years,” EPZA vice director of operations management Chao Chien-min (趙建民) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The land shortage was the main reason constraining growth at the export processing zone, Chao said, dismissing other potential factors such as water and electricity supply.

The EPZA said it is focused on transforming the Nantze Export Processing Zone, which was established in 1969, into an intelligent zone by introducing new industries such as optoelectronics, flat panels, smart manufacturing systems and software.