Agencies

TRADE

Chinese actions costly: US

China’s “unfair trade practices” have cost the US hundreds of billions of dollars, the US Trade Representative (USTR) and Department of the Treasury said in a statement rebuking Beijing for the stalemate in negotiations. The statement, seen Tuesday on the USTR’s Web site, did not include any new actions against Chin, but it said the US was “disappointed” by a report Beijing issued over the weekend defending its stance and accusing US officials of backsliding in the talks. The statement accused Beijing of playing a “blame game” and misconstruing the nature and background of the trade dispute.

AUTOMAKERS

Diess meets Lighthizer

Volkswagen AG (VW) chief executive Herbert Diess on Monday with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a week before new tariffs are set to hit imported Mexican vehicles, two people briefed on the matter said. Mexican made vehicles accounted for nearly half of Volkswagen’s US sales last year. “We believe that tariffs of this kind are a tax on the US consumer and will result in higher prices and also threaten job growth,” VW said in a statement on Monday. The company “has made significant long-term investments in the United States that would be impaired by restrictive changes to trade,” it added.

INVESTMENT

New funding for TrueLayer

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Singapore government-owned fund Temasek said they would invest US$35 million in London-based TrueLayer. The three-year-old fintech start-up sells open-banking software, which lets people share or aggregate their financial information from different providers. Including the new money, TrueLayer has raised US$47 million to date, it said in a statement yesterday. A valuation was not disclosed.

FRANCE

IMF warns Paris over debt

The IMF on Monday warned France that its public debt is “too high for comfort,” calling on the nation to tackle the issue by stepping up spending reforms. In a report outlining preliminary findings of this year’s mission, the IMF said tax and labor market reforms had helped keep the economy resilient despite slowing growth, but it urged the government to find further ways to curb spending and to ensure the measures have public support.

INVESTMENT

GIC holds Julius Baer stake

Singapore has built up a stake of about 3 percent in Julius Baer Group AG, providing a major boost for the wealth manager in the midst of an aggressive push in Asia. The acquisition made through wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd is likely to come as a relief for chief executive officer Bernhard Hodler after Julius Baer’s stock fell the most among Switzerland’s biggest companies last year.

RETAIL

Record drop in UK sales

UK retail sales declined by the most on record last month, reinforcing a gloomy picture for the industry that’s seen a number of high-profile businesses run into trouble. Industry figures show total sales fell 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since at least 1995, excluding Easter distortions. While some of the drop relates to strong figures a year earlier, a royal wedding and the buildup to the football World Cup, political and economic uncertainty also played a significant role, the British Retail Consortium said.