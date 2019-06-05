Walmart extends college benefits to high-schoolers

AP, NEW YORK

Walmart Inc is extending its debt-free college benefits to high-schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

The nation’s largest private employer on Tuesday said it would offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup.

Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person US workforce.

The enticements are part of an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.

The company is working with a Denver-based startup called Guild Education that offers a program costing US$1 a day at several non-profit universities with online programs that have had success working with adult learners.

It also said it is expanding the number of degrees beyond business and supply management to an additional 14 that would include cybersecurity and computer science.