Companies expanding in Asia have jobs: TAITRA

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Foreign students, people with language skills and second-generation immigrants should think about joining Taiwanese companies seeking to expand into the Southeast Asian market, Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) officials said yesterday at a recruiting fair at the Taipei International Convention Center.

Up to 105 Taiwanese companies across industries are participating in job fairs in Kaohsiung, Taichung and Taipei offering more than 1,300 opportunities, and up to 400 applications have been received so far, they said.

Local companies have a growing appetite for talent to expand their overseas bases, TAITRA executive vice president Leonor Lin (林芳苗) said.

“We have held similar job fairs, but this time we are targeting second-generation immigrants,” TAITRA market development department vice director Du Rui-min (杜瑞敏) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

Such people have the cultural background and the language skills necessary to help companies expand overseas, Du said.

Cai Dong-yi (蔡東義), market development manager for Nice Enterprise Co (耐斯企業), a cleaning products manufacturer, said that English-language skills are the most crucial for such jobs.

New immigrants and overseas students have an advantage over their Taiwanese counterparts as they are often also fluent in a Southeast Asian language, Cai said.

Companies are also looking for professionals in various fields ranging from finance, marketing and management to logistics, Du said.

Tronco Electric Machinery Inc (川富電機) president Weng Zhi-wei (翁志偉) said that jobhunters should seek to tailor their different talents and skills toward to specific markets.

Communication professionals and technicians are needed by firms operating in Thailand, while sales representatives are necessary for the Vietnamese market and business managers are essential for Indonesia, Weng said.

TAITRA’s next talent recruiting fair will be at the Evergreen Laurel Hotel in Taichung on June 13, the association said.