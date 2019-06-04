Staff writer, with CNA

TRADE

Computex visitors increase

This year’s Computex Taipei trade show attracted 42,495 visitors from 171 nations, a slight increase on 42,284 visitors from 168 nations last year, according to data on the Computex Web site. The five-day computer and technology expo, held from May 28 to Saturday, invited 76 “heavyweight” buyers to participate in 470 one-on-one talks with exhibitors, the Web site said, adding that the top 10 buyers this year were from China, the US, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia and India.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On approves offer

Electronic components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said its board of directors approved acquiring all the outstanding shares of Lite-On Japan Ltd through a tender offer on the Japanese high tech-oriented stock exchange JASDAQ. The offer period begins today and is to close on July 16, the company said, adding that it aims to make Lite-On Japan a wholly-owned unit. The company currently owns a 49.49 percent stake in the Japanese unit, while its two affiliates Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉實業) and Lite-On Semiconductor Corp (敦南科技) both hold 7.87 percent stakes respectively.

ELECTRONICS

Ichia revenue falls

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$515 million (US$16.35 million) for last month, down 20 percent from a year earlier and 1 percent from April, as orders from clients continued to lose steam. Last month’s revenue included about NT$403 million in sales of flexible printed circuit integrated components and about NT$119 million from mechanical integrated components, Ichia said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

CHIPMAKERS

Global Unichip shares fall

Global Unichip Corp (創意電子) shares yesterday declined 1.79 percent to close at NT$219.5 in Taipei trading after going ex-dividend with a reference opening price of NT$223.5. The IC designer paid a NT$5 cash dividend per share from last year’s earnings. Dealers said the stock’s reference opening price attracted buying soon after the local bourse opened. However, the shares started to fall in the middle of trading session following a brief upside, as the market faced sell-off pressure amid US-China trade tensions, they said.

AUTOMAKERS

New vehicle sales rise

Sales of new vehicles last month rose 9.1 percent month-on-month and 6 percent year-on-year to 37,829 units, according to data compiled by the Directorate-General of Highways. Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車) continued to lead the market, selling 12,008 Toyota and Lexus vehicles last month, a market share of 31.7 percent, the data showed. In the first five months, total vehicle sales decreased 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 168,683 units, the data showed.

ENERGY

Taipower plans Cigu facility

State-owned Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) plans to build a large solar energy power facility on the salt flats of Tainan’s Cigu District (七股). The firm is to invest about NT$7.4 billion to build a solar power facility with a capacity of 150,000 kilowatts, making it the largest solar energy generation facility in the nation. Taipower has installed 430 electricity feed lines in Tainan and by the end of 2025 the number is expected to increase by 630.