CPC, Formosa trim prices for second consecutive week

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced a reduction in prices this week, the second week in a row, citing a drop in international crude oil prices due to international factors.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said that gasoline and diesel prices would be lowered by NT$0.5 per liter from today.

After the adjustments, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$28.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.8 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.8 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.3 per liter for super diesel, CPC said in a statement.

The prices are being lowered as tensions between the US and China persist and amid worries about global economic growth, CPC said.

The US and China have exchanged tit-for-tat tariffs on two-way trade worth hundreds of billions of dollars since US President Donald Trump fired the first round last year.

With talks stalled, the dispute appears to be spreading beyond tariffs.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced similar price adjustments.

After the adjustments, prices at Formosa gas stations nationwide would be NT$28.3 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.7 per liter for 95-unleaded, NT$31.8 per liter for 98-unleaded and NT$26.1 per liter for super diesel, the company said.