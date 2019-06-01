Home / Business
Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - Page 12　

Dual-screen laptops tipped to surge as Intel unveils device

By Natasha Li  /  Staff reporter

Dual-screen laptops boasting multitasking capabilities might lead the way for gaming and content creation PCs after Intel Corp revealed a laptop prototype at Computex Taipei this week.

The dual-screen prototype, named Honeycomb Glacier, is a foldable laptop aimed at gamers and content creators alike, with the bottom screen serving as a display for broadcaster software used by streamers or editing tools for content creators.

On the eve of Computex, Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) unveiled a similar laptop — the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo.

While Asustek is targeting the emerging market of content creators — with release of the Pro Duo expected next quarter — HP Inc continues to exploit the gaming niche, rolling out a dual-screen laptop, the Omen X 2S, at the HP gaming festival in Beijing earlier last month.

HP said that the device is the world’s first dual-screen gaming laptop and would be commercialized this month.

As Intel continues to struggle to recover from a shortage of central processing unit, saying last month that shortages would continue in the third quarter, PC makers are turning to Intel’s long-time rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD).

AMD chief executive office Lisa Su (蘇姿豐) announced at a keynote speech at Computex that new processors based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) 7-nanometer technology for gaming PCs would enter the market next month.

Asustek and Acer Inc (宏碁) on Monday showcased new gaming laptops equipped with AMD’s latest processors.

