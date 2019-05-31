Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

NXP, Marvell unveil deal

NXP Semiconductors NV agreed to buy the Wi-Fi connectivity business of Marvell Technology Group Ltd in a deal valued at US$1.76 billion. The all-cash acquisition includes Marvell’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology and related assets, and will allow the automotive industry’s biggest supplier of chips to offer customers a broader range of options to connect devices to the Internet. The deal should close by the first quarter of next year, the companies said.

ENERGY

Delek to buy oil, gas fields

Delek Group Ltd, the energy company controlled by Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, agreed to buy North Sea oil and gas fields from Chevron Corp for about US$2 billion. Delek’s Ithaca Energy unit is to acquire Chevron’s Central North Sea assets, including the Alba, Alder and Erskine fields as well as the Britannia, Elgin/Franklin and Jade non-operated projects, it said yesterday. Chevron’s stake in the BP PLC-operated Clair venture is not included in the transaction.

MEXICO

Central bank cuts forecast

The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for the growth of Latin America’s second-largest economy — the latest bad business news for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The Bank of Mexico slashed its growth forecast or this year by 0.3 percentage points to a range of 0.8 to 1.8 percent. The news came after the economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year.

BANKING

SoftBank seeks loans

SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund plans to borrow about US$4 billion against its equity stakes in Uber Technologies Inc and other start-ups, according to a report in the Financial Times. The fund is discussing the loan with banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and would use as collateral its holdings in Guardant Health Inc and Slack Technologies Inc, as well as the ride-hailing giant, the paper said.

INVESTMENT

WeWork in talks for credit

WeWork Cos is in talks with banks about arranging a US$2.75 billion credit line ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO), people with knowledge of the matter said. JPMorgan Chase & Co is leading the potential financing, the people said. WeWork, which rents office space and desks to workers around the world, last month said it had filed paperwork confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.

INVESTMENT

Hansoh plans IPO in HK

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co (豪森醫藥) is seeking to raise as much as US$1 billion in a Hong Kong IPO after attracting cornerstone investors including Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte and Boyu Capital (博裕資本). The Jiangsu Province, China-based company is offering 551 million shares at HK$13.06 to HK$14.26 apiece, according to terms for the deal.

TAXATION

New G20 policy mulled

G20 countries are planning a new tax policy for digital giants like Google, based on the business a company does in a country, not where it is headquartered, the Nikkei business daily reported yesterday. The basic policy is likely to be signed by G20 finance ministers next month in the Japanese city of Fukuoka, the newspaper said.