Microsoft working toward ‘modern OS’ for new PCs

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Microsoft Corp is working toward creating a “modern” operating system (OS) fueled by powerful PCs, silicon advancement, artificial intelligence and cloud technology, top executives said yesterday.

Latest PC launches by the company’s partners have shown that these machines require a “modern OS” to offer innovative experiences to users, corporate vice president of consumer and device sales Nick Parker said in a keynote speech at Computex Taipei.

Updates for the system would be invisible, and user experience would be deterministic and reliable with no interruptions, corporate vice president for operating system platforms Roanne Sones said.

“Compute is separated from application, which protects users from malicious attacks throughout [the] device’s life cycle,” Sones said, adding that the system would be secure by default.

It would also enable full connectivity anywhere and could be activated by a pen, touch or gaze, she said.

However, it was not clear whether Microsoft would launch a new operating system or apply the features to its current system.

It was rumored earlier this year that the company would launch Windows Lite, is a stripped-down version of Windows 10.

Parker said that several innovations, such as an Asian inking platform, cognitive recognition services for photo tagging and new Your Phone application capabilities, would be released for the current system in the coming months.

Microsoft is showcasing several new services and programs at Computex, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Plug and Play, which are to be released this summer.

The company’s IoT solutions would be implemented in new devices from local partners such as Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), Delta Electronics Co (台達電), Wistron Corp (緯創), Aaeon Technology Inc (研揚科技) and Advantech Co (研華).

The number of devices using IoT solutions are estimated to increase 32 percent to 5.9 billion units by 2025, while the value of industrial IoT platforms for the manufacturing sector is expected to increase to US$12.4 billion by 2024, Parker said.