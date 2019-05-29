Agencies

SWITZERLAND

Q1 GDP rises 0.6 percent

Economic growth accelerated more than economists expected in the first quarter, with the nation’s GDP rising 0.6 percent from a year earlier. The expansion was driven by above-average growth in consumer spending, as well as construction and investment in equipment such as vehicles and information-technology services. The fourth-quarter reading was revised up to 0.3 percent, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. However, exports last month dropped 0.6 percent, a second consecutive decline, according to a statement yesterday.

BANKING

PBOC injects funds

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is acting to increase the supply of short-term funding to banks after the seizure of a regional lender rattled domestic markets. The central bank injected a total of 150 billion yuan (US$21.7 billion) through open-market operations yesterday and on Monday, the most since the week ending on March 8. Regulators announced last week that they would take control of Baoshang Bank Co (包商銀行), fueling worries of failures elsewhere and driving up funding costs.

BANKING

MAS extends Menon’s term

Ravi Menon’s term as managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) was extended for another two years, providing stability at the central bank at a time of growing economic risks. Menon’s new term takes effect from Saturday, the MAS said in a statement yesterday. The 55-year-old Menon was also reappointed to the MAS board for two years.

ENTERTAINMENT

Canal+ buying M7

Vivendi SA’s Canal+ agreed to buy pay-TV operator M7 Group for just over 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion) to expand in Europe, where it is vying for subscribers with Netflix Inc. The purchase of M7 from private equity firm Astorg Partners SAS pushes Canal+ into seven European countries, bringing its total subscribers to almost 20 million, Vivendi said in a statement on Monday. M7, with 3 million subscribers, operates a largely direct-to-home satellite business in central and eastern Europe, the Netherlands and Belgium.

AUTOMAKERS

VW changing battery plan

Volkswagen AG (VW) is making changes to its battery-purchasing plan worth about 50 billion euros (US$56 billion) over concerns that one of its supply deals, with Samsung SDI Co, might unravel, according to people familiar with the matter. Samsung initially agreed to deliver batteries for just over 20 gigawatt hours, enough to power 200,000 cars with 100 kilowatt hour packs, before different views on production volume and schedule emerged during detailed negotiations, the people said. The impasse cut pledged supplies to less than 5 gigawatt hours, they said.

CRIME

Batista fined US$134m

Eike Batista, once the nation’s richest man, has been fined about US$134 million for insider trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil said on Monday, as the ex-billionaire remains under house arrest pending an appeal against a 30-year jail sentence. The 62-year-old also was banned for seven years from running a publicly traded company. Batista was accused of selling shares in his oil company OGX in 2013 when he knew it would be unable to explore blocks acquired at an auction in 2007.