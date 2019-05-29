Huawei claims FedEx diverted some packages

Reuters, HONG KONG

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is reviewing its relationship with FedEx Corp after it claimed the US delivery company, without detailed explanation, diverted two parcels destined for Huawei addresses in Asia to the US and attempted to reroute two others.

Huawei told Reuters on Friday that FedEx diverted two packages sent from Japan and addressed to Huawei in China to the US, and attempted to divert two more packages sent from Vietnam to Huawei offices elsewhere in Asia, all without authorization, providing images of FedEx tracking records.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the records.

Shown the images of the tracking records, FedEx declined to make any comment, saying company policy prevented it from disclosing customer information.

Huawei said the four packages only contained documents and “no technology,” which Reuters was unable to independently confirm.

It declined to say why it thought the packages were diverted.

Reuters was given no evidence the incident was related to the US government’s move to place Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist this month, effectively banning US firms from doing business with them on security grounds.

“The recent experiences where important commercial documents sent via FedEx were not delivered to their destination, and instead were either diverted to, or were requested to be diverted to, FedEx in the United States, undermines our confidence,” Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly said. “We will now have to review our logistics and document delivery support requirements as a direct result of these incidents.”

Huawei acknowledged to Reuters that one package originating in Vietnam was received by Friday, and the other was on its way, according to FedEx tracking records provided by Huawei.

FedEx spokeswoman Maury Donahue said the packages were “misrouted in error” and that the firm was not requested to divert them by any other party.