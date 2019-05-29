Gigabyte Technology targeting content creators with new AERO-series laptops

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Gigabyte Technology Co Ltd (技嘉) yesterday said it aims to tap the fast-developing content creators’ market as it launched its new AERO series of laptops on the first day of Computex Taipei.

With the new laptop series, Gigabyte hopes to improve the marketing of its notebooks, while also looking to redefine the PC industry, chairman Dandy Yeh (葉培城) said at the launch.

The AERO series is designed to please users’ eyes, Gigabyte mobility business center vice president Steven Chen (陳俊丞) said.

The PC market has gradually become saturated with performance-driven laptops and so the focus is slowly shifting back to being user-friendly and visually pleasing, he said.

“The easier [a laptop] is to use, the more people would appreciate it,” Chen said.

“Most content creators do not care about the hardware, but about the interface,” he added.

Intel Corp general manager of premium and laptop segments Frederik Hamberger said that while most major PC manufacturers still have their eyes set on the gaming segment of the PC market, the content creators’ market segment is rapidly expanding, reaching more than 130 million users to date, compared with 580 million paying PC gamers.

Although content creators represent a significant market potential, the market used to ignore the demand, Hamberger said.

“Three or four years ago, when content creators would go into a [PC] shop, they would be directed to the gaming laptops if they’re lucky,” he said at the launch.

Many content creators purchased gaming laptops, as few other options were available, he said.

Just 29 percent of users purchase gaming laptops for gaming, while up to 19 percent purchase gaming laptops for content creation only, Hamberger added.

Gigabyte’s new AERO 15 uses Microsoft Corp’s cloud computing service, Microsoft Azure, which would collect users’ data and automatically reconfigure the laptops to adapt to content creators’ different needs, Microsoft vice president for worldwide device sales Alvaro Celis said.