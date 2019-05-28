Walsin Lihwa to sell its copper factory in Nanjing

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Power cable and stainless steel manufacturer Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華) is reducing its copper wire and bar business in China by selling a copper factory in Nanjing to one of its top three customers there.

The company told shareholders on Friday that it decided to sell the factory for around NT$6.4 billion (US$203.5 million) to Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai (珠海格力電器), China’s biggest air conditioner maker.

“The reason for selling our Nanjing unit is due to fierce competition in the Chinese copper market. Gree Electric Appliances has been seeking integration among its upstream and downstream suppliers, so it came to us as a cooperation opportunity,” a Walsin Lihwa official told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, said the sale would not make Gree Electric Appliances its competitor in China’s copper business, as Gree is more centered on the Chinese market and Walsin Lihwa is more about foreign markets.

The Nanjing factory produces 300,000 tonnes of copper wires and bars per year. It reported annual revenue of NT$48.3 billion for last year, accounting for 25.3 percent of Walsin Lihwa’s total revenue, company data showed. The factory reported a net income of NT$214.28 million for last year, contributing less than NT$0.1 in earnings per share, the official said.

“The sale is still under review by the local government in China. The company is expected to book the profit next quarter at the earliest, or early next year at the latest,” the official added.

Walsin Lihwa also operates copper factories in Dongguan in China’s Guangdong Province and in Yangmei District (楊梅) in Taoyuan. The Dongguan factory produces 70,000 tonnes of copper bars per year, while the Yangmei plant makes 180,000 tonnes, it said.

The company’s cumulative revenue for the first four months this year dipped 27.51 percent to NT$51.21 billion, from NT$70.64 billion a year earlier, affected by the lingering US-China trade dispute.

The company said it remains conservative about its core business this year, as the trade dispute has reduced customer demand while causing fluctuations in raw material prices and foreign exchange rates.

However, the return of Taiwanese firms from China will increase the demand for copper wire as they set up new factories and offices in Taiwan, Walsin Lihwa said.

The company said it would focus more on raising its gross margin and customized copper and steel products based on customers’ needs this year.

In addition, the company’s new shopping mall in Nanjing and real-estate projects in China will contribute to its sales this year, it said.

Walsin Lihwa’s first-quarter net income plunged 86.78 percent annually to NT$512.74 million, compared with NT$3.88 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share dropped from NT$1.17 over the same period to NT$0.15, while gross margin also declined by 7.89 percentage points to 5.14 percent, company data showed.

Walsin Lihwa shares yesterday closed down 0.64 percent at NT$15.5 in Taipei trading. They have dropped 7.46 percent so far this year.