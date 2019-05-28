Uber ‘disappointed’ over refusal to review changes

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Uber Technologies Inc’s Taiwan branch yesterday said it was disappointed that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications last week declined to reconsider a draft amendment to regulations, despite more than 5,000 people petitioning for its withdrawal.

Uber Taiwan said it would continue to communicate with the ministry and hopes to extend a 60-day consultation period, which expired at the end of last month.

The ministry in February proposed changes to regulations governing the vehicle rental sector, which would ban trips of less than one hour and any form of discounts, and require rental vehicles to be “returned to the garage” between trips.

Uber opposed the proposed changes, and its drivers staged protests and vowed to launch a referendum drive if the changes are passed and implemented.

In response to the petition, the ministry on Thursday said on the online public policy platform join.gov.tw that it proposed the changes because a partnership between Uber and local vehicle rental companies had disrupted the market by providing a service highly similar to a taxi service.

Therefore, it called on Uber to register as a taxi dispatcher and join the ministry’s multipurpose taxi program, it said.

“The ministry’s response clearly did not reflect public opinion, but simply reiterated its position,” Uber Taiwan said in a statement.

The US company’s business model complies with an agreement it reached with the ministry in 2017, which requires it to form partnerships with vehicle rental companies in Taiwan, it said.

Uber said it helps vehicle rental firms find customers and the companies can determine fees based on various factors, such as the model and age of the vehicle to be rented, as well as whether it would be rented during rush hour.

The technology provided by the company has increased the efficiency of the rental vehicle industry, but it does not change the nature of the sector or how it operates, Uber said.

The two industries operate on entirely different practices, as taxis could line at taxi stands, pick up passengers from the street, and benefit from fuel and vehicle license tax reductions, it said.