CPC and Formosa lower prices for gasoline, diesel

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s two major fuel suppliers yesterday announced a reduction in fuel prices for this week, citing a drop in international crude oil prices as a result of the escalating trade frictions between the US and China.

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) said its gasoline prices would be lowered by NT$0.1, while its diesel prices would be cut by NT$0.2, with effect from today.

With the adjustments, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$28.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.8 per liter for super diesel.

The prices were being lowered because global crude oil prices fell last week amid a growing trade dispute between the US and China and an increase in US commercial crude inventories, the company said.

As a result, the price of crude oil dropped to US$70.06 per barrel last week, based on CPC’s weighted formula, down from US$71.79 a week earlier.

Meanwhile, privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical price adjustments from today.

After the adjustments, prices at Formosa gas stations would be NT$28.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30.2 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.6 per liter for super diesel, the company said.