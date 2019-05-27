Hon Hai to continue as normal, despite order changes

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that recent changes in customers’ orders would have a limited effect on the company’s business operations.

The company, one of Apple Inc’s major iPhone assemblers and the world’s largest contract electronics maker, said it would continue to diversify production locations and clients’ portfolios to meet customers’ needs and maximize benefit to the company.

Hon Hai’s remarks came after the firm’s shares on Friday fell to NT$71.4, their lowest in two months, as Apple faces its biggest challenge in more than a decade amid the escalating US-China trade dispute.

“With almost all assembly capacity located in China and a little in India, the iPhone will suffer from the US-China trade dispute,” Yuanta Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Nicole Tu (塗景婷) said in a note. “We have turned more conservative on the Apple supply chain until the impact of the trade dispute becomes clearer.”

Hon Hai on May 14 reported disappointing results for the first quarter, with gross margin, operating margin and net margin all falling from the same period last year, while net income hit its lowest level in five years. The company did not elaborate at the time on the disappointing results.

As the US is likely to impose higher tariffs on an additional US$325 billion of Chinese goods and it is feared that China could retaliate, investors are increasingly concerned about Hon Hai’s future, especially without chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘), who has said he plans to hand the business over to a successor soon.

Last month, he announced that he would take part in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary.

“The firm has set up a dedicated executive team to closely monitor the latest developments in the trade dispute between the US and China,” Hon Hai said in a regulatory filing yesterday.