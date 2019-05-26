Oil tumbles to its worst weekly loss of this year

Bloomberg

Oil on Friday limped to its worst weekly loss of the year as tensions lingered over how a trade feud between the world’s top economic super powers would hit demand.

Futures in New York rebounded somewhat, but still ended the week down 6.6 percent, the biggest decline since late December last year, after days of escalating rhetoric between China and the US.

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai (崔天凱) on Friday said that the Asian nation was committed to striking a deal, but added that it is ready to apply countermeasures to US sanctions.

“These worries over the trade situation with China is becoming more pronounced here,” Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said. “It really strikes at the heart of the demand side of the equation of crude oil and the fallout is across the Asian region.”

Oil on Thursday plunged 5.7 percent in New York as investors fled riskier assets following the White House’s blacklisting of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and several Chinese surveillance companies, moves that have been met with defiance by Beijing.

Prices on Friday retook some of that ground, joining a bounce-back rally for equities.

A report showing US crude explorers cut drilling activity last week might have eased concern over growing oil supplies, Stratas Advisors LLC oil analyst Ashley Petersen said in New York.

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery rose US$0.72 to US$58.63 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent for July settlement was up US$0.93 to US$68.69 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global oil benchmark finished the week down 4.9 percent, its worst performance since Dec. 21 last year.

The moves came ahead of the US’ Memorial Day long weekend, which many market participants consider the start of summer driving season.

“There’s no doubt that concerns about the US-China trade situation are still around, and there is some negativity in the market. But with that said, it’s driving season and that means you get an overwhelming spike in demand in the US and everywhere else,” Mizuho Securities USA futures director Bob Yawger said. “It looks like there could be some upside.”

While many macro investors and generalists watch outright oil prices move higher or lower, specialized oil traders tend to monitor term structure, or, the spread between contract months as an indication of supply and demand. Even with oil prices plunging this week, those spreads have remained resilient.

Nevertheless, the premium for July versus September on Thursday jumped 18 percent to US$2.20 per barrel, suggesting traders remain nervous about scarcity of supply short-term supply.

Anxiety over the trade war is taking precedence over a supply backdrop riddled with risks, including a tense Middle East, a steadily deteriorating situation in Venezuela and production disruptions from Russia to Nigeria.

The drop in oil prices might give OPEC and its allies more incentive to extend their production cuts beyond next month.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline added 1.1 percent to US$1.93 per gallon and heating oil gained 0.5 percent to US$1.97 per gallon, while natural gas rose 0.8 percent to US$2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell 0.1 percent to US$1,283.60 per ounce and silver slid 0.4 percent to US$14.56 per ounce, while copper added 0.7 percent to US$2.70 per pound.