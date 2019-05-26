Non-profits turn to crypto to aid Venezuelans

By Manuel Rueda / AP, BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela

Andreina Cordero started the year skipping meals so that her three children could eat. Her husband, a construction worker, was out of a job, and the family’s savings had been devastated by the nation’s hyperinflation, limiting Cordero’s children to a diet of rice, beans, pasta and fried corn patties.

The family got a break from their daily struggle to feed themselves this spring when a social worker enrolled them in a program run by a Silicon Valley start-up that is donating cryptocurrency to hundreds of Venezuelan families.

Every week from February to April, Cordero received a deposit of EOS tokens through a cellphone app. She then traded the digital money for local currency through online transfers and used the funds to shop in market stalls.

“We finally got to eat chicken, and there were also vegetables for the kids,” Cordero said.

The three-month trial in crypto transfers is now over, and the family is back to skipping meals and eating mostly beans and rice, but Cordero is thankful for the time that digital currency saved her children from malnutrition.

“I’m very grateful for what they did for us” Cordero said. “It would be a blessing if something like that were set up again.”

Over the past decade, cryptocurrencies such as EOS and bitcoin have become popular among investors looking to make large profits from a new and anonymous form of storing wealth.

Now, a handful of charities are also using digital currencies to send relief directly to those in need, circumventing banks and companies that handle remittances. They have found the ideal testing ground in Venezuela, where the annual inflation rate by some estimates has soared to a staggering 67,000 percent, forcing millions to scavenge daily to feed themselves.

“Crypto has the highest likelihood of being helpful to people in places where money is broken, and there is probably no better example of broken money right now than Venezuela,” said Joe Waltman, executive director of GiveCrypto, the charity that provided direct transfers to Cordero and more than 100 Venezuelan families in Barquisimeto with the aid of EOS Venezuela, a local blockchain developer.

GiveCrypto’s program provided temporary help to vulnerable families by providing them with a weekly deposit worth about US$7 — about the same as Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage.

The organization also aims to make people familiar with crypto apps so that they can transfer their own earnings into digital currency and use it to buy goods, long after they have stopped receiving free deposits.

“We want to show that people who are not techies or investors can also benefit from this technology,” said Efrain Pineda, the project’s manager and head of operations at EOS Venezuela. “Anyone can use crypto to protect themselves from inflation and make their daily life easier.”

While many middle-class Venezuelans already try to protect their savings from hyperinflation by purchasing US dollars and even gold nuggets, saving in crypto offers a solution to store wealth that is physically safer than holding on to cash or precious metals in a crime-infested country. Online platforms that allow Venezuelans to buy and hold US dollars provide a similar service.

However, storing cryptocurrency presents greater financial risks than holding US dollars, due to the wild swings in the value of some crypto assets, including bitcoin. However, in Venezuela, where the local bolivar has lost two-thirds of its value this year, some merchants are willing to give the technology a shot.