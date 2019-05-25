Sprint, Telstra to launch sales of HTC’s 5G device

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said that its 5G mobile broadband device, the HTC 5G Hub, would later this month be available at the brick-and-mortar stores of US telecom Sprint Corp and Australia’s Telstra Corp.

The ambitious crossover between a mobile hot spot and a standalone entertainment system was one of the first in the world and was in February showcased at the Mobile World Congress.

Sprint is to start shipping by the end of this month in areas with 5G coverage in the US, while Telstra on Tuesday started selling the product on its Web site and plans to commence in-store sales next week.

Virtual-reality (VR) streaming features are to be available on the device within 5G coverage areas, HTC said.

While the firm has yet to announce a 5G smartphone, HTC chief decentralized officer Phil Chen (陳信生) last month said that the firm would release a follow-up to the Exodus blockchain smartphone in the second half of this year.

While the firm’s first-quarter revenue dropped 66.51 percent year-on-year to NT$2.94 billion (US$93.27 million), gross margin increased from minus-2.1 percent a year earlier to 14.7 percent, the fifth consecutive quarterly increase, due to efforts to improve its product mix, company data released earlier this month showed.

HTC reported first-quarter net losses of NT$2.46 billion, or losses per share of NT$2.98.

Revenue last month plummeted 71.77 percent year-on-year to NT$592.65 million, company data showed.

However, thanks to a US$1.1 billion deal struck with Alphabet Inc’s Google last year, HTC’s board of directors two weeks ago approved the distribution of a cash divided of NT$0.38 per common share, its first in three years.

That translated to a payout ratio of 2.58 percent based on earnings per share of NT$14.72 last year.

The decision is pending approval from shareholders at a meeting on June 21.

HTC said that it would continue to dedicate its efforts to providing VR hardware and software services as it veers further away from its core smartphone business.