JAPAN

Trade surplus plummets

The trade surplus last month dropped by about 90 percent, official data showed yesterday, with exports affected by a slowdown in China’s economy as it is engaged in a trade dispute with the US. The trade surplus with the US grew 17.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. The overall trade surplus plummeted 90.3 percent to ￥60.4 billion (US$550 million). The decrease was chiefly due to falls in exports of chip-related products to China, the Ministry of Finance data showed.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation up on energy costs

Energy and transport costs pushed inflation back above target last month. Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent from a year earlier, ending a three- month spell of inflation below the Bank of England’s 2 percent goal, Office for National Statistics figures published yesterday showed. The figure was slightly below the 2.2 percent forecast by economists. The pickup, from 1.9 percent in March, was driven by the lifting of the government cap on default energy tariffs.

PHILIPPINES

Small miners get tax break

The country has passed a law exempting gold sales by small-scale miners to the central bank from excise and income taxes to beef up the country’s foreign-exchange reserves and prevent smuggling, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said yesterday. President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law into effect on March 29, the bank said in a statement. Gold accounted for nearly 10 percent of the country’s gross international reserves of US$83.96 billion at the end of last month.

UNITED STATES

Lighthizer to meet officials

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is to meet with officials from the EU and Japan in Paris today regarding joint efforts to address the non market-oriented policies and practices of other countries, his office said. The meeting, which is expected to focus largely on Chinese subsidies, is to take place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the 36-member Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development yesterday and today.

CHINA

Ex-liquor boss to be probed

The country is to prosecute the former deputy party secretary and chairman of luxury liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co (貴州茅台), the Chinese Communist Party Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said yesterday. Yuan Renguo (袁仁國), a former official of the world’s largest listed alcohol firm, with market capitalization of 1.12 trillion yuan (US$162.3 billion), has been expelled from the party and removed from all posts, the commission said on its Web site.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla price cut sparks fear

Tesla Inc has reduced the prices of its two most expensive models, raising concerns about fading interest in its vehicles and whether it can generate enough cash to pay all the bills. Tesla on Monday cut US$3,000 from the price of the Model S sedan and US$2,000 from the Model X sports utility vehicle. The company said in a statement that it periodically adjusts prices and available options like other automakers. The decreases offset price increases from a month ago when Tesla offered longer battery range and added a new drive system and suspension.