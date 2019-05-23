Chinese airlines pressure Boeing for compensation over Max groundings

AP, BEIJING

China is stepping up pressure on Boeing Co for compensation over the grounding of its 737 Max jetliners and a role in approving changes after two fatal crashes.

Two of three major state-owned carriers — Air China Ltd (中國國際航空) and China Southern Airlines Ltd (南方航空) — yesterday said they want compensation for their aircraft being grounded.

The third, China Eastern Airlines Ltd (東方航空), announced a similar request last month.

China is, along with North America and Europe, one of the biggest markets for jetliners. That makes its response critical for Boeing.

It was among the first nations to ground the 737 Max in March following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Investigators have suggested that a flight-control system was responsible for both 737 Max crashes.

“We must use punishment, and tell the Americans their practice of using concealment and fraud to extract benefits from others, while benefiting themselves, is unfair,” said the Global Times, which is published by the Chinese Communist Party and known for its nationalistic tone.

Air China also wants compensation for delays in aircraft deliveries, an employee of its publicity department said.

He declined to give his name or details of the claim.

China Southern wants compensation for disruption due to being unable to use its 737 Max planes, an employee of its publicity department surnamed Wang said.

The nation’s aviation regulator last month said that any changes in design or training would be “fully evaluated” based on the results of investigations into fatal 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

That suggested Beijing wants to examine and approve any changes instead of relying on Boeing or the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

China is one of nine members on an FAA review panel, along with Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“Let everyone participate to show you aren’t cheating,” said Guangcha.com, a news Web site.

Boeing has estimated that Chinese carriers would buy 7,700 jetliners over the next two decades.

The Chinese government alternates orders between Boeing and Airbus SE to maintain competition and hold down prices.

A state-owned manufacturer is developing a Chinese competitor to Boeings’ 737 and Airbus’ A320.