British Steel enters insolvency after talks fail

The Guardian

British Steel yesterday entered insolvency, putting 5,000 jobs directly at risk and endangering another 20,000 in the supply chain, after talks with the British government failed to reach an agreement on emergency funding.

British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark yesterday issued a statement following confirmation that the court had granted an application by the directors of British Steel to enter an insolvency process.

Control of the company is to pass to the official receiver — an employee of the British Insolvency Service — who is to run a compulsory liquidation.

Ernst & Young has been lined up to assist with the liquidation.

“The government has worked tirelessly with British Steel, its owner Greybull Capital and lenders to explore all potential options to secure a solution for British Steel,” Clark said.

The government had been willing to act following a previous loan of ￡120 million (US$151.99 million), but was not able to agree terms with Greybull, he said.

“The government can only act within the law, which requires any financial support to a steel company to be on a commercial basis. I have been advised that it would be unlawful to provide a guarantee or loan on the terms of any proposals that the company or any other party has made,” Clark added.

The UK’s second-largest steelmaker had sought ￡30 million in government support after its private equity owner, Greybull Capital, and lenders agreed to inject ￡30 million.

The collapse of the company, which partly blamed its woes on Brexit-related uncertainty, is to add to pressure on the government in the run-up to the European Parliament elections that began today.

Greybull Capital in June 2016 bought the business from Indian-owned Tata Steel and within a year appeared to have completed a rapid turnaround as it reached profitability.

“We are clear that the government must now step up and step in and bring British Steel into public ownership until a buyer can be found to avoid an economic and industrial catastrophe,” Unite the Union assistant general secretary Steve Turner said.

“While Greybull cannot be allowed to walk away scot-free and must be held to account for its stewardship of Britain’s second-largest steelmaker, ministers cannot wash their hands of the Brexit farce and ongoing uncertainty that has placed the company in difficulty, nor allow a business of such strategic importance to UK PLC to disappear like the steelworks of SSI several years ago,” Turner added.

British Steel has struggled more recently, with prolonged Brexit uncertainty resulting in it losing 25 percent of orders at its Scunthorpe plant.

The loss has added to problems already facing the UK steel industry, including higher energy costs than rival countries and a weaker pound, which made raw material imports more expensive.

Additional reporting by AP