EQUITIES

TAIEX edges lower

Local shares yesterday closed slightly lower on reduced turnover after giving up earlier gains amid lingering concerns over trade tensions between the US and China. While the bellwether electronics sector staged a technical rebound, the upturn was capped, while old economy and financial shares came under heavy downward pressure, which led the TAIEX to close down 7.28 points, or 0.07 percent, at 10,457.22. Turnover fell to NT$94.845 billion (US$3.01 billion) from NT$129.86 billion on Tuesday. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$11.12 billion of shares on the main board after a net sale of NT$7.18 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

TRADE

ECA committee established

Taiwan and Eswatini yesterday established a joint committee to push for bilateral economic cooperation. Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and visiting Swazi Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo signed a resolution for the establishment of the joint committee under the Economic Cooperation Agreement (ECA) between Taiwan and Eswatini, which took effect in December last year. Eswatini is the nation’s only diplomatic ally in Africa. Bilateral trade between the nations was US$10.54 million last year, up from US$7.6 million in 2017, Bureau of Foreign Trade data showed.

RECEIPT LOTTERY

Five prizes unclaimed

Five receipts that each won NT$10 million in the receipt lottery in the first quarter of the year have yet to be claimed, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The ministry urged the winners to act before the deadline of July 5. There were a total of 20 receipts that won the NT$10 million prize, but only 15 of them have been claimed to date. Two of the five unclaimed winning receipts were issued in Taipei, the ministry said. Winners of the receipt lottery can redeem the cash prizes at 13,000 locations nationwide.

ELECTRONICS

Retaliation costly for Apple

Apple Inc’s earnings would take a 29 percent hit if China were to retaliate against the US with a ban on sales of the iPhone maker’s products, Goldman Sachs has estimated. Goldman Sachs believes Intel Corp’s latest XMM modems for the iPhone are made in the US, while Apple’s A-series chips are made in Taiwan, and its memory and display components also originate from outside China. Most of the rest of the iPhone supply chain is in China and if Beijing were to restrict iPhone production in any way, Goldman Sachs does not expect Apple would be able to move the supply chain outside the country at short notice, analysts including Rod Hall wrote in a note.

CHINA

Technology taxes cut

China is cutting taxes on its fledgling software and integrated circuit industries as US export controls threaten to handicap its technology companies. The Chinese Ministry of Finance’s announcement yesterday came amid a spiraling tariff dispute with Washington over Chinese technology ambitions. Under the new measures, software and integrated circuit companies founded before the end of last year would owe no income tax for two years and the rate would be cut by half for three years after that, the ministry said. Its statement gave no details.