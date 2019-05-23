Yulon Nissan bullish on second half

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) shares yesterday rose 1.93 percent in Taipei compared with the broader market’s 0.07 percent fall after the company said it expects earnings growth in the second half of the year to be driven by non-operating gains.

The firm, which sells Nissan-branded and Infinity-branded vehicles, plans to raise its shareholding in China’s Guangzhou Fengshen Automotive Co (廣州風神) from 40 percent to 42.69 percent in the third quarter, it said on Tuesday.

The company is also proposing to restructure its Chinese ventures from five to two to achieve management efficiency and higher gross margin, it said.

“We expect this year’s net income will outperform last year, as we increase our shareholding in Guangzhou Fengshen, whose utilization rate has been 100 percent since last year, while labor and material costs remain steady,” Yulon Nissan president Leman Lee (李振成) told an investors’ conference.

The non-operating gains from its restructuring effort are expected to contribute about NT$1 in earnings per share this year, Lee said.

Yulon Nissan shares yesterday closed at NT$264, having risen 15.54 percent this year.

The firm sold 11,697 vehicles in Taiwan during the first four months of the year, down 6.6 percent year-on-year, while cumulative revenue slightly decreased 0.33 percent to NT$10.81 billion (US$342.8 million).

The Nissan Kicks sport utility vehicle has been the company’s main sales driver so far this year, Lee said, adding that sales are expected to improve when the new Nissan Leaf electric vehicle hits the market in the third quarter.

“This year, we aim to sell 40,000 vehicles, or a market share of 9.2 percent,” Lee said. “We plan to increase sales in the second half by expanding our marketing channels.”

The firm sold 36,708 vehicles last year, or a market share of 8.4 percent, company data showed.

However, the company said the nation’s overall auto market would be flat this year after total vehicle sales declined 12.9 percent year-on-year in the first four months.

As the US-China trade dispute lingers, Yulon Nissan expects its vehicle sales in China to be flat from the previous year at 1.29 million units, vice president Chung Wen-chuan (鐘文川) said.

The firm posted first-quarter net income of NT$1.51 billion, up 36.28 percent from NT$1.11 billion a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$5.05.

Gross margin dipped 2.87 percentage points to 17.01 percent.