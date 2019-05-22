Microsoft says its AI solutions can help local start-ups

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Microsoft Corp yesterday said that its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions could help improve the business outlook of start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Taiwan.

An increasing number of large companies, such as Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), Aaeon Technology Inc (研揚科技), Wistron Corp (緯創), VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), Askey Computer Corp (亞旭電腦) and Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), are adopting Microsoft’s AI solutions, Microsoft Taiwan Corp general manger Ken Sun (孫基康) said at the DevDays Asia technology event in Taipei.

The next step for Microsoft is to extend its reach to SMEs, Sun added.

The company last month announced a scheme to provide 100 AI solutions to Taiwanese businesses, 80 of which are in progress, Microsoft said.

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said that the ministry would continue to collaborate with Microsoft to help local SMEs incorporate AI solutions.

“Microsoft has established an AI research and development center supervised by the ministry, and we are working together on aligning start-ups and SMEs with new technologies,” Shen said.

At the event, Microsoft showcased its AI solutions such as Teams, Workplace Analytics and MyAnalytics.

The Teams business communications platform aims to facilitate cooperation between coworkers and is mainly designed for mobile use, Microsoft senior product marketing manager Daniel Canning said.

The company is investing in Taiwan to cultivate the next wave of Teams application developers, as Taiwan is the center of Microsoft’s engineering efforts in East Asia, he said.

Car-park sharing start-up Uspace Tech Co (悠勢科技) founder and chief executive officer Allen Song (宋捷仁) said that the company’s mobile application was developed using Microsoft solutions.

Cost-competitive solutions are vital for start-ups, he added.