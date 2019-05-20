Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

Yuan deposits at five-year low

Chinese yuan deposits held by banks operating in Taiwan last month fell to the lowest level in five years amid volatility in the currency at a time of rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, the central bank said last week. The balance of yuan deposits, including negotiable certificates of deposit, totaled 274.69 billion yuan (US$39.70 billion) at the end of last month, down 7.59 billion yuan from a month earlier, data compiled by the central bank showed.

TECHNOLOGY

Gou boosts Hon Hai stake

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) last month raised his stake in the company for the sixth consecutive month, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said. Gou bought 1.79 million shares, raising the shares he owns to 1.34 billion, the TWSE said. Gou has been purchasing Hon Hai shares since November last year, raising his stake in the company to 9.63 percent as of last month. According to market estimates, Gou has spent about NT$28.09 billion buying Hon Hai shares over the six-month period in a bid to bolster market confidence in the stock.

FINANCE

Firms use special reserve

Taiwan’s financial companies have spent NT$588 million from a special reserve over the past three years to help employees keep up with the latest financial technology, transfer them to other positions or find new jobs, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday. The reserve has reached NT$5.96 billion and financial firms are welcome to continue investments in financial technology and train their employees, Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) said.