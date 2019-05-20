Work begins on phase two of first offshore wind farm

Staff writer, with CNA

Construction on the second phase of Formosa I, Taiwan’s first offshore wind farm project, officially began in Miaoli County on Saturday.

In phase two, 20 of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA’s 6 megawatt (MW) turbines are to be installed about 6km off the county’s coast.

Orsted A/S president for Asia-Pacific Matthias Bausenwein said at the groundbreaking ceremony that his company would make sure that the project is completed and operational by the end of this year.

Swancor Renewable Energy Co (上緯新能源) chairman Robert Tsai (蔡朝陽) said that his company would lead the project through site development and construction.

Swancor Renewable is a wholly owned subsidiary of Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯投控).

Formosa I is being jointly developed by Danish energy company Orsted and Taiwan-based Swancor.

Formosa I comprises two phases, with the first designed to have a total capacity of 8MW and consisting of two turbines, which were installed in October 2016.

The second phase is to provide an additional 120MW of capacity, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.