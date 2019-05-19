Ghost kitchens give chefs the speed to feed the delivery beast

By Leslie Patton / Bloomberg

Can a restaurant be a restaurant if you take away the cashiers, tables and diners?

Thomas Pham, a franchisee with 10 The Halal Guys kebab restaurants in Southern California, is giving it a try. He turned to the newish “ghost kitchen” business model earlier this year as he builds up his company.

Rather than paying as much as US$500,000 upfront for a new restaurant, he opened a location in a shared-space kitchen in Pasadena that makes food for to-go and delivery customers.

The cost: US$20,000, plus a US$5,000 monthly fee, which is half the rent for a brick-and-mortar restaurant, he said.

With delivery orders booming across the restaurant industry, these new-style cookhouses could be just the ticket for growth.

“It’s difficult to find real estate,” Pham, 32, said. “Any opportunity to expand the brand there without breaking the bank and breaking the wallet is a positive.”

The shared space is operated by Kitchen United Inc, a start-up backed by GV — the company formerly known as Google Ventures.

It plans to have as many as 15 locations across the country by the end of the year, including in Atlanta, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio.

They are ghost kitchens, or delivery-centric cooking spaces without the added hassle of in-person dining that a traditional restaurant brings.

Ghost kitchens are truly the Wild West of the restaurant industry. Basically faceless commissaries, there are no best practices yet, with start-ups quickly entering the market and many of them failing.

Some have one small kitchen producing for several brands, while others — like Kitchen United — have larger spaces, with rented, booth-style kitchens.

Kitchen United chief executive officer Jim Collins said that the firm plans to grow to 300 to 400 spaces in four years, and has enlisted chains such as gourmet hot dog seller Dog Haus as tenants.

In Chicago, where 11 different restaurant brands operate, the site is buzzing with conveyor belts zipping bags of deli sandwiches across the kitchen and down the side of the building to waiting DoorDash Inc and Uber Eats drivers. There is no eat-in service.

Last year, the company secured US$10 million in a funding round led by GV.

“There’s no reason why you can’t virtualize what a restaurant is,” Collins said.

“In the past you had to have a retail” location, he said. “You don’t really have to do that anymore.”

Pham is opening another The Halal Guys ghost kitchen in Hollywood via CloudKitchens, a venture from Uber Technologies Inc cofounder Travis Kalanick, that advertises low upfront costs and quick growth for eateries.

The convenience factor is part of the appeal. Diners are craving speed, along with their food. Takeout and delivery are popping, even at sit-down chains such as Applebee’s, which expects off-premise sales to account for more than 20 percent of its business in three years. It is at 13 percent now.

Parent company Dine Brands Global Inc, which also owns IHOP, is in talks with potential virtual-kitchen partners, chief executive officer Steve Joyce said.

“We’re looking at that model in urban locations,” Joyce said. “It would be an interesting type of joint venture.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has embraced the model in its own way with what it calls second-make lines that are for digital orders only. Workers can quickly churn out burritos without being impeded by pokey customers. They are expected to be in all of its restaurants by the end of this year.