Agencies

CHINA

FDI rises 6.4 percent

Foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 6.4 percent in the first four months of the year to 305.24 billion yuan (US$44.40 billion) compared with a year earlier, the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Last month, FDI grew 6.3 percent year-on-year to 62.95 billion yuan, the ministry said, down from March’s 95.17 billion yuan. Investment from the US climbed 24.3 percent in the first four months. Separately, non-financial outbound direct investment in January to last month was US$34.64 billion, the ministry said.

UNITED STATES

Industrial output slips 0.5%

The economy is showing more signs of strain amid President Donald Trump’s multifront trade dispute, with a sharp slowdown in manufacturing. Total industrial output fell 0.5 percent last month, driven by a decline of the same magnitude in manufacturing, as vehicle production continued to slip, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday. Retail sales slid 0.2 percent, which, like manufacturing, was impacted by weak auto sales.

MALAYSIA

GDP growth slows to 4.5%

The economy grew at a slower pace in the first quarter than the previous three months, dragged down by weaker trade and investment in the export-reliant nation. GDP rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier, down from 4.7 percent in the previous quarter, the central bank said yesterday. Exports contracted in February and March, resulting in quarterly growth of 0.1 percent. The central bank, which cut interest rates last week, is forecasting GDP growth of 4.3 percent to 4.8 percent this year.

FRANCE

Unemployment falls to 8.7%

Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level in 10 years, national statistics agency INSEE said yesterday, providing a boost to under-fire President Emmanuel Macron. The rate fell to 8.7 percent in the first quarter of the year, down by 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year and the lowest level since 2009, INSEE said. France has suffered from chronic high unemployment for decades and the jobless rate is still far higher than in Germany and Britain, Europe’s other two major economies.

TRADE

Tariffs deal near: Mnuchin

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday said that Washington was close to resolving its differences with Mexico and Canada over steel and aluminum tariffs that have created friction among the trading partners. Mnuchin’s comments came as visiting Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland again warned that Canada was unlikely to ratify the US-Mexico-Canada agreement so long as the tariffs — 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum — remained in place.

INTERNET

Tencent Q1 profit up 17%

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) reported a better-than-projected 17 percent rise to 27.21 billion yuan in first-quarter net income, helped by a one-off gain of more than US$1.5 billion from the expanding valuations of its sprawling investments in finance and gaming companies around the globe. However, some investors zeroed in on its disappointing 16 percent sales gain — the slowest pace of sales growth since it went public in 2004. The social media and entertainment giant’s shares slid 1.9 percent in Hong Kong trading yesterday.