ECCT calls for greater commitment to offshore wind energy hub plan

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) on Wednesday night called on the government to show greater resolve in building the nation into a regional hub for the development of offshore wind energy.

“Wind energy has the potential to increase energy security, reduce pollution and create a new high-value industry in Taiwan,” Taiwan ECCT chairman Giuseppe Izzo said during an annual dinner with top-ranking government officials and industry representatives.

However, the government must keep a stable, consistent and predictable regulatory framework to boost business confidence in the industry’s sustainability, he said.

Hurdles and bottlenecks that need to be overcome include grid connections, finance, insurance, vessels, infrastructure and talent recruitment, he said.

Localization requirements must be flexible enough to allow time to build facilities, training staff and ramping up production without raising costs, causing delays or compromising safety and quality standards, he said.

Developers should also be allowed to adjust their plans to take advantage of the latest technology when it becomes available, he said.

More could be done to remove discriminatory treatment toward foreign residents in Taiwan, Izzo said.

He cited various benefits, such as transportation discounts for pensioners and disabled people, as well as subsidies for electric vehicles, that have not been extended to foreign residents.

“Foreigners who live, work and pay taxes in Taiwan should be granted the same rights and privileges due Taiwanese,” he said.

On the subject of healthcare, Taiwan’s health insurance system is facing challenges from a low birthrate and rapidly aging society, Izzo said.

The resulting increase in chronic diseases is putting a strain on resources, he said.

He pressed for further investment in disease prevention and adoption of more flexible business models to increase private sector involvement in healthcare.

ECCT reiterated its support for the government’s efforts to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030 and the goal to boost English proficiency to enhance the nation’s competitiveness on the world stage.