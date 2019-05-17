Momo expanding warehouses to speed up deliveries

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) is striving to improve its delivery service by adding more satellite warehouses to the seven it has in Taipei, Taichung and Tainan, president Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) said yesterday at a media gathering.

While the company did not give an exact timeline, it aims to expand into the fast-moving consumer goods market and provide shipping within three hours by having 30 satellite warehouses across the nation by next year, Lin said.

The company expects the establishment of more warehouses to drive down logistics costs and provide customers with faster delivery for fresh produce, he said.

Lin said earlier this year that with faster delivery, Momo.com could also fill urgent needs, such as condoms and tampons.

The company reported revenue of NT$15.48 billion (US$496.7 million) for the first four months of the year, up 16.58 percent from a year earlier, with sales from its online shopping platform growing 21.4 percent year-on-year and accounting for 85.8 percent of total sales.

Momo attributed most of the growth to its “brand days” marketing strategy, which consists of pushing out deals on various days for selected brands.

The company is enhancing its relationship with brand vendors and now counts more than 12,000 brands on its Web site, it said.

To boost sales, the company said it has added new features to its Web site, such as allowing customers to search for items by uploading an image or by voice, supporting mobile payments by Line Pay, Apple Pay, Android Pay and Jkos Pay, and launching an all-day streaming channel on its mobile app.

The company’s board of directors yesterday approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$9 per share, representing a payout ratio of 86.96 percent based on earnings per share of NT$10.35 for last year.

It represents a dividend yield of 3.53 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$254 in Taipei trading yesterday.