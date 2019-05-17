Three more companies join investment program

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved three more Taiwanese companies’ applications to join a government program aimed at encouraging investment in the nation.

DingZing Corp (鼎基), Ability Optoelectronics Technology Inc (先進光電) and Kuang Tai Metal Industrial Co Ltd (廣泰金屬) would generate an estimated total of NT$8.9 billion (US$285.58 million) in investments and 900 jobs, the ministry said.

Since the beginning of this year, the three-year program has attracted total investment of NT$288.4 billion by 55 firms and could create 28,500 job opportunities, it said.

The program provides incentives to interested companies, including better access to bank loans and a simplified process for recruiting workers and acquiring land, as well as other services tailored to the companies’ needs, the ministry said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday last week set a new investment goal of NT$500 billion for this year.

The ministry said that it would continue to provide assistance to Taiwanese companies moving their production back home, adding that it aims to rebuild the nation’s high value-added industrial supply chain.

DingZing, which specializes in advanced composite materials, high-performance technical films and thermoplastic polyurethane products, plans to invest more than NT$2 billion to build a production site in the Pingtung Export Processing Zone (屏東加工出口區), it said.

The new plant would produce optical-grade film and recruit up to 320 people, it added.

Ability Optoelectronics, an optical lens maker for mobile phones, notebook computers, camcorders and surveillance devices, is to invest NT$4 billion to construct a new plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and procure automated machinery equipment, the ministry said.

The company plans to create up to 500 jobs in Taiwan, it added.

Kuang Tai, the first local firm to mass produce non-coppered welding wires, plans to invest NT$2.4 billion to expand its production line for high value-added products for medical use in the Kaohsiung Science Park (高雄科學園區), the ministry said.

The investment would create 50 jobs, it added.