Adata Technology back in black as margin rebounds

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, said that it returned to the black last quarter as gross margin rebounded to a double-digit percentage on an easing inventory write-down burden.

With NAND flash memory chip prices declining over the past year, Adata’s revenue last month fell 19.23 percent month-on-month to NT$1.83 billion (US$59.11 million) from NT$2.27 billion in March, the lowest level since July 2016.

On an annual basis, revenue contracted 25.53 percent from NT$2.46 billion.

“Price declines for DRAM and NAND flash memory chips are set to end in the first half of the year. Prices should stabilize in the third quarter when demand picks up,” Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said.

While the prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips continued to fall in the first quarter, the company’s revenue only fell 6.11 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$6.41 billion as lower prices stimulated demand for solid-state drives (SSD).

“Looking forward, the company is bullish about demand for SSD and NAND flash memory chips. Falling prices are boosting demand,” Adata said in a statement released on Thursday.

“Besides inventory buildup, demand for new smartphones and PCs is to emerge, which would help stem the decline in chip prices in the second quarter. The memory market is to stabilize in the second half, supported by peak season demand.”

During the first three months of this year, net profit was NT$152 million, compared with a loss of NT$414 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Adata blamed significant inventory write-down for the fourth-quarter loss, but the unfavorable factor was eliminated in the first quarter.

Last quarter’s figure represented about 300 percent growth from NT$51 million in the first quarter last year, the company’s financial statement showed.

Earnings per share improved to NT$0.72 from losses per share of NT$1.81 in the final quarter of last year and NT$0.35 a year earlier.

Gross margin improved to 10.8 percent last quarter, compared with 5.23 percent the previous quarter and 6.85 percent the previous year.