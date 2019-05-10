Agencies

RETAIL

Carrefour mulls China sale

Carrefour SA is weighing options including a sale of its Chinese business, people familiar with the matter said. The French retail giant is working with an adviser and has begun reaching out to potential suitors, the people said. Carrefour could seek about US$1 billion for the Chinese business, but it might also opt to divest just a stake or decide against a sale, the people said. A spokeswoman for Carrefour said a sale of the China unit is “not on the agenda.”

STEEL

ArcelorMittal profit dips 34%

ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s biggest steelmaker, reported its smallest quarterly profit since 2016 and warned that global demand outside of China would be lower than previously expected as the industry faces increasing pressure. The company posted first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$1.65 billion, down 34 percent from a year earlier. ArcelorMittal expects global demand outside of China to increase 1 to 2 percent and forecasts a contraction of up to 1 percent in Europe.

CHINA

Inflation rises in China

Factory and consumer inflation picked up last month, a positive sign for the world’s second-largest economy. Data released yesterday showed that the consumer price index — a key measure of retail inflation — rose 2.5 percent year-on-year last month, up from 2.3 percent in March. The gain came on the back of soaring pork prices — rising 14.4 percent year-on-year — owing to an outbreak of African swine fever that has led to the culling of a million pigs. The producer price index — an important barometer of domestic demand — climbed 0.9 percent, from 0.4 percent in March.

ELECTRONICS

Panasonic expects profit fall

Panasonic Corp yesterday reported a boost in annual net profit, but offered a pessimistic forecast for the year ahead due to slower sales of industrial systems and reform costs. Annual net profit was up 20.4 percent year-on-year at ￥284.1 billion (US$2.59 billion), with asset sales and a revision of its pension scheme compensating for declining profits in key segments. The company forecasts a 29.6 percent fall in net profit to ￥200 billion for the year to March next year.

BANKING

UniCredit Q1 profit up 25%

UniCredit SpA, Italy’s biggest bank, reduced operating expenses by 4.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier and set aside less money for bad loans. That helped the bank beat estimates for net income even as low interest rates and a weakening Italian economy weighed on revenue. First-quarter net income rose about 25 percent to 1.39 billion euros (US$1.56 billion), boosted by 258 million euros of gains from real-estate disposal and a 320 million euro release of provisions after a settlement with the US over Iran sanctions.

MINING

AngloGold to sell assets

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd moved closer to exiting South Africa by announcing plans to sell its remaining assets in the country. The sale would include Mponeng, the world’s deepest mine and AngloGold’s last underground operation in South Africa. AngloGold said the sales process is at an early stage. The company’s gold output in South Africa has already dropped sharply, with production falling to 487,000 ounces last year, from 903,000 ounces in 2017.