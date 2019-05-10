‘Corporate Treasurer’ names Citi best bank in Asia

Staff writer

Citi has been named Best Bank in Asia by “The Corporate Treasurer,” Asia’s leading trade magazine covering corporate treasury and finance.

The best bank award was decided by a poll of more that 1,200 corporate treasurers and chief financial officers across the Asia-Pacific region, and was arranged by the magazine and advisory firm East & Partners.

The survey asked companies for their primary bank and their satisfaction ratings of its transaction services, such as cash, trade and foreign exchange. The winner was determined by combining the banks’ market share scores with the satisfaction rating.

“We were delighted with the level of engagement in this groundbreaking original research by ‘Corporate Treasurer’ and East. For Citi the award was a significant milestone marking its journey in Asia,” the editorial announcing the award read.

“The award is important recognition from clients that Citi is delivering on our commitment to be their most trusted banking partner. We would like to thank all our clients for this trust they placed in us. Underpinning this win is a team across the region and I would like to congratulate them, “ said Jan Metzger, Citi’s Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets and advisory.

The award comes as Citi reported a 60 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in net income across its group of institutional clients in Asia for the first quarter.

“The year is already off to a strong start. We are seeing an increased demand for banking services, as more of our global clients invest in opportunities across the region, and we continue to support Asia’s local champions with their local, regional and global aspirations,” Metzger said. “Our regional network has never been stronger and this strength is helping us broaden and deepen banking relationships.”