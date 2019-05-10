Garment maker Quang Viet reports declining losses

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Leading down jacket and garment manufacturer Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) yesterday reported that its net losses for last quarter declined by 57.6 percent to NT$53.65 million (US$1.73 million), from NT$126.54 million a year earlier.

Losses per share shrank from NT$1.22 to NT$0.52 over the period.

Down jacket makers usually post losses in the first quarter due to a surge in expenses, as they tend to purchase raw materials from November to March in preparation for the next year’s manufacturing.

On a positive note, gross margin increased 3.25 percentage points to 9.54 percent, while revenue surged 98.85 percent to NT$2.32 billion.

“The increase is due to product portfolio changes and contributions from King Hamm Industrial Co (金漢實業),” Quang Viet president Charles Wu (吳朝筆) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

King Hamm is a sportswear maker that Quang Viet acquired in 2017.

The unit reported revenue of NT$400 million last quarter as the peak season for knitted fabrics began, Wu said.

Gross margin for this year is expected to rise to 17.89 percent, from 16.64 percent a year earlier, on the back of higher revenue and average selling prices, the company said.

Wu said that he is positive about the down jacket business, as it is entering the peak season, and expects combined revenue for this month and next month to climb 30 percent annually.

Revenue for the first half is estimated to increase 50 percent from a year earlier, he said.

Second-quarter sales are estimated to contribute 25 percent of total sales this year, the company said, adding that sales for the third and fourth quarter would contribute 40 and 20 percent respectively.

Wu said that orders from Patagonia would grow 25 percent this year, while Nike Inc and Puma SE orders would increase by more than 10 percent each.

The company also expects to see rising orders from other brands such as Under Armour Inc, Montbell Co Ltd and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, he added.

Adidas AG is still the company’s largest customer, contributing 28 percent of total revenue last year. Orders from the German brand are expected to rise 5 percent this year and 30 percent next year, as Adidas aims to grow the outdoor apparel market in China, Wu said.

Quang Viet manufactured 75 percent of Adidas’ down jackets last year.

“We have an order visibility of nine months, as our customers tend to sign five-year contracts and usually discuss orders with us early,” Wu said.

To meet growing demand, the company has this year added 20 production lines in its Vietnam factories, and an additional 12 in China, Quang Viet said.