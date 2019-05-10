Five more firms join domestic investment program

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved five more Taiwanese companies’ applications to join the government’s plan to increase domestic investment.

The companies are to invest at total of nearly NT$40 billion (US$1.29 billion) and create more than 4,000 job opportunities, the ministry said.

Univacco Technology Inc (岱稜科技), one of the top three vacuum and coating firms in the world, plans to expand its production scale in Taiwan by investing NT$800 million to build a smart warehouse and production line in Tainan’s Madou District (麻豆), the ministry said.

Jumbo Home Deco Corp (敬祐科技), a leading producer of window blinds and shades that supplies international clients such as Walmart Inc and Home Depot Inc, is to invest NT$3.5 billion to build a new plant, as well as a research and development center in Tainan’s Liuying Technology Industrial Park (柳營科技園區), it said.

An unnamed electronic components manufacturer is to increase production by investing NT$33 billion in machinery, equipment and server purchases for its plants in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan, the ministry said.

Another company in the electronic components industry plans to establish production sites for electric bicycle and scooter parts, investing up to NT$900 million, while a high-precision metal components manufacturer is to move part of its production back to Taiwan by investing NT$1 billion in new plants and improving its manufacturing process in Taoyuan, the ministry said.

The ministry has surpassed its initial goal of attracting NT$250 billion in investments, with the total so far this year exceeding NT$270 billion, along with an estimated 27,000 jobs, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said.

“The end of a mission signifies the start of a new one... The new goal is to bring NT$250 billion more in investments for a total of NT$500 billion,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said, adding that the administration would support company repatriations through direct policies and action.