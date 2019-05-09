Agencies

TRADE

Dimon upbeat on talks

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer Jamie Dimon put the odds of the US and China reaching a trade deal at 80 percent, sounding a note of optimism even after the rising specter of tariffs roiled global markets. Dimon in an interview with Bloomberg Television said that it remains probable that there would eventually be an agreement, but that global growth would be hit if the talks go “really south.” “Now we have this whole kind of little bump in the road,” Dimon said. “Sometimes his [US President Donald Trump’s] tweets don’t pan out to be as bad. I don’t think they’ll get the deal done by Friday.”

INSURANCE

Munich Re profits down 25%

German reinsurance giant Munich Re yesterday said that net profits were down nearly 25 percent in the first quarter, after natural disasters battered the bottom line. Top of the list was Typhoon Jebi in September last year, the most powerful storm to strike Japan in a quarter of a century that claimed 11 lives. Jebi accounted for 267 million euros (US$299 million) out of 479 million euros of “major losses” claims Munich Re paid out early this year. From January to March, the Munich-based company posted a net profit of 633 million euros, down from 827 million euros a year before.

BANKING

Commerzbank not wavering

Germany’s second-largest lender Commerzbank AG yesterday said that it was sticking to full-year forecasts for this year, even as profits halved in the first quarter, after merger talks with rival Deutsche Bank AG fell through. Net profits were down 54.2 percent year-on-year at 120 million euros, the group said in a statement, adding that a significantly higher tax bill was largely to blame. Operating profit was down 5.6 percent at 244 million euros on revenue down almost 3 percent at 2.2 billion euros.

AVIATION

Tech issue disrupts flights

Japan Airlines Co’s domestic flights are being disrupted due to problems at its self check-in kiosks across the country, the company said. Passengers are checking in at staffed counters, which is taking time and causing boarding delays, the airline said in an e-mailed statement yesterday. The carrier had canceled 18 flights as of 9am, affecting about 740 passengers, and some flights were late by as much as an hour, the Tokyo-based company said. The check-in delays started at about 6:50am and were caused by network issues, the airline said, without giving a time for when they might be resolved.

TELECOMS

Vodafone merger blocked

A planned US$7.7 billion merger of Vodafone Group PLC’s struggling Australian business with TPG Telecom Ltd was blocked by the regulator in a bungled announcement. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday confirmed that “it has decided to oppose the proposed merger.” The antitrust watchdog had signaled its concern about the proposed deal in December last year, saying that removing TPG from the market as a standalone entity would likely result in a “substantial lessening of competition” and higher prices. The commission, which typically publishes its rulings when shares are not trading, fumbled the release of its decision, sending TPG shares tumbling 14 percent. Scheduled for release today, the decision was briefly visible on the regulator’s Web site yesterday afternoon before it was removed.