Thu, May 09, 2019 - Page 10　

Toyota annual net profit plummets by one-quarter

AFP, TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp yesterday said that its annual net profit fell by one-quarter, despite record sales, blaming investment losses — but it forecast an upturn in the year ahead.

Toyota’s bottom line for the past year was pushed down by about ￥294 billion (US$2.67 billion) in book losses on its investment portfolio.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid said that net profit was down 24.5 percent, from its best-ever result the year before, at ￥1.88 trillion in the year to March 31.

The firm forecast net profit to rise 19.5 percent in the coming year to ￥2.25 trillion.

Senior managing officer Masayoshi Shirayanagi blamed “the deterioration of the stock market in the current period” for the investment losses.

The figures suffered in comparison with previous year’s ￥250 billion boost from US tax reform, he added.

Sales rose 2.9 percent to a record ￥30.23 trillion, leaving an operating profit of ￥2.47 trillion, which was up 2.8 percent year-on-year.

According to local media, it was the first time a Japanese company had ever logged sales more than ￥30 trillion.

Toyota expects operating profit for the current year to March next year is to increase 3.3 percent to ￥2.55 trillion. Sales are forecast to sag 0.7 percent to ￥30 trillion.

The business environment for companies such as Toyota has also been clouded by the US-China trade dispute and continued uncertainty from Brexit.

Toyota executives have previously said that there would be no way to avoid a negative impact in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Its assembling plant in Burnaston in central England, which produces 600 vehicles per day, would be affected.

The plant operates under Toyota’s famous “just-in-time” system, holding limited stock on site and relying on flexible imports of millions of component vehicle parts from the EU.

