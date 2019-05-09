Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

TAIEX dips on trade frictions

Local shares yesterday closed lower, despite a recovery from some early losses, amid renewed concerns over trade frictions between the US and China. The bellwether electronics sector led the downturn, with selling focusing on large-cap stocks, but buying in some old economy stocks helped prop up the broader market. The TAIEX ended down 63.43 points, or 0.58 percent, at 10,923.71, on turnover of NT$109.345 billion (US$3.54 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$6.23 billion of shares on the main board.

COMPUTERS

Advantech to buy ITTS stake

Industrial computer maker Advantech Co (研華) yesterday said that it would acquire 5.08 million shares of Information Technology Total Services Co Ltd (ITTS, 東捷資訊) for NT$147.44 million through a private placement. The deal would give Advantech a 20 percent stake in ITTS, a systems integration unit of Teco Group (東元集團), the company said. Advantech reported revenue of NT$4.55 billion for last month, up 23.19 percent year-on-year. In the first four months of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$16.96 billion, an annual increase of 12.04 percent, company data showed.

AIRLINES

CAL to release unit’s shares

China Airlines Ltd’s (CAL, 中華航空) board of directors yesterday approved the release of shares of its low-cost carrier in preparation for an initial public offering (IPO). It is not clear how much Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) plans to raise from the IPO. The share debut of Tigerair Taiwan would need to obtain approval from shareholders, CAL said. The board also decided to lease 14 Airbus SE A321neo aircraft and dispose of five Airbus A330-300 aircraft to improve the firm’s asset structure and reduce the residual risk of aircraft.

SEMICONDUCTORS

WT forecasts sales growth

IC distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said that sales for this quarter would increase by between 5 percent and 11 percent from last quarter on seasonal demand. It forecast consolidated revenue of between NT$71 billion and NT$75 billion for this quarter, compared with NT$67.5 billion last quarter. Gross margin would be between 3.45 percent and 3.65 percent, while operating margin would be between 1.6 and 1.8 percent, it said. The company reported that net income in the first quarter decreased 34 percent year-on-year to NT$385 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.67.

HEALTHCARE

Pacific Hospital revenue up

Pacific Hospital Supply Co (太平洋醫材), the nation’s largest manufacturer of medical supplies, yesterday reported 29.75 percent annual growth in revenue to NT$164.19 million for last month. Pretax income grew 156.43 percent to NT$31.07 million, the company said in a statement. In the first four months of the year, cumulative revenue grew 21.06 percent to NT$646.91 million, while pretax income totaled NT$105.87 million, up 86.86 percent year-on-year, it said.

COMPONENTS

Airtac sees revenue growth

Pneumatic components supplier Airtac International Group (亞德客) yesterday said that revenue last month rose 8 percent annually to NT$1.59 billion, but cumulative revenue in the first four months of the year decreased 2 percent to NT$4.96 billion from a year earlier. The US-China trade tensions caused some clients to take a wait-and-see stance, affecting the industry’s overall demand, the company said.