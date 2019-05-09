Economy ‘may rebound’ in second half

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s economic condition is deteriorating this quarter, but might rebound in the second half of this year, when global trade is to regain better growth momentum, the Ifo Institute for Economic Research said yesterday.

The gauge for the nation’s economy was minus-47.1 points, from minus-35.3 in the previous quarter, the German think tank said in its World Economic Survey, which collected responses from 1,281 experts in 119 nations.

Positive scores indicate expectations of improvement, while negative values suggest exacerbation.

Capital expenditure registered minus-5.9, and although it was still negative, the rating eased significantly from minus-52.9 three months earlier, as local firms acquired machinery equipment to maintain technology leadership and expand capacity, the institute said.

Private consumption posted minus-23.5, flat from the previous quarter.

The results indicate that the worst is likely over and the nation’s export-reliant economy might come out of the woods from next quarter, said the National Development Council, which helped compile the survey.

This explains why experts are positive about almost all economic gauges for the coming six months, it said.

Economic conditions, capital expenditure, private consumption, inflation, exports and imports might all bounce to growth mode, it added.

Capital repatriation by Taiwanese firms in China accounted for the fast pickup in private investment and helped push up new construction floors last quarter to a four-year high, the council said.

The government has lent support by removing investment barriers and facilitating budgets to improve infrastructure, it said.

However, the experts were less upbeat about the outlook of financial markets.

The TAIEX is expected to dip in the next six months, dragged by correction pressures after reclaiming the 10,000-point mark, the survey showed.

Interest rates for long-term and short-term lending might take a downturn, as the central bank has favored easing monetary policy to support economic growth, it said.

The US dollar is likely to weaken against the New Taiwan dollar, after the US Federal Reserve voiced plans to halt monetary tightening this year, the survey said.

Globally, the Ifo indicator rose from minus-13.1 points to minus-2.4 points, after having fallen four times in a row, it said.

Expectations for the coming months have brightened considerably, meaning that the global economy should gradually strengthen over the year, the survey said.

Experts expect the global economy to grow by 3.4 percent this year, as the economic climate recovers in most parts of the world, it added.

In most emerging and developing nations, the experts’ assessment of the current economic situation was better than three months earlier, but the assessment for advanced economies deteriorated, the survey showed.