Far EasTone wary of 5G without good application

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信), the nation’s third-largest telecom, yesterday said that it is cautious about 5G network deployment as there is currently no application that would create incremental revenue in the short term.

The company’s comments came after investors during a teleconference expressed concerns about telecoms’ ability to translate heavy investments on 5G network deployment and license acquisition into revenue or profit.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for telecoms has not improved since the commercialization of 4G technology in 2014, instead leading to a downward spiral in ARPU as cutthroat competition in the industry emerged.

“I do not see ARPU increasing because of a 5G [launch] in the next several years. I see more [revenue] coming from the enterprise side. That will also be our focus to begin with,” Far EasTone president Ching Chee (井琪) said in response to an investor’s question.

Advanced applications in the Internet of Things area would take advantage of and benefit from the commercial launch of 5G technology, she said.

“Not a single killer application is available yet that would drive 5G [usage] on the consumer side,” Ching said. “Consumers are already well served [with 4G]... They are very happy with the services they get.”

Since 5G-enabled handsets are still expensive in this early stage, consumers would likely be unwilling to upgrade their phones, Ching said, adding that it would take some time for 5G technology to be adopted.

Far EasTone said that overall mobile service revenue in Taiwan last quarter dropped 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$47 billion (US$1.52 billion).

On an annual basis, the decline was 9.8 percent.

“The price decline is stabilizing,” Ching said.

Net profits contracted 8.98 percent to NT$2.23 billion, compared with NT$2.45 billion in the first quarter of last year, surpassing its estimate of NT$2.14 billion, Far EasTone said.

ARPU tumbled 11.15 percent to NT$749 from NT$843 a year earlier, while revenue fell 3.92 percent to NT$20.82 billion, from NT$21.67 billion a year ago, the company’s financial statement showed.

In related news, Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said that its board of directors has appointed chief financial officer Harrison Kuo (郭水義) to double as president, succeeding Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂).

Sheih is to be the company’s new chairman, replacing David Cheng (鄭優), who retired last month.