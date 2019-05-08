Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Interest rates unchanged

The central bank left interest rates on hold on Thursday, brushing off calls for a cut to protect the country’s 27-year recession-free run, with officials saying that the economy was still in “reasonable” shape, despite weak inflation and wage growth. Keeping the cash rate at a record low 1.5 percent, the Reserve Bank of Australia signaled that it could cut at upcoming meetings if the labor market does not improve. “A further improvement in the labor market was likely to be needed for inflation to be consistent with the target,” the bank said.

MALAYSIA

First rate cut since 2016

The central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since July 2016, seeking to support the economy as global risks mount. Bank Negara Malaysia reduced the overnight policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 3 percent as policymakers are bracing for slower growth while exports take a knock from weaker global demand and rising trade tensions. The central bank is forecasting expansion of 4.3 to 4.8 percent this year, lower than the government’s projection of 4.9 percent.

UNITED STATES

Rates ‘in right place’

Interest rates are “in the right place” and do not need to be lowered, although weak inflation merits close watching, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president Robert Kaplan said. Overall inflation pressures would remain muted and tweaking monetary policy would not affect that, Kaplan said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Beijing. He added that some of the cyclical pressures on prices are transitory, matching comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while some pressures are structural.

TELECOMS

Niel’s firms selling towers

Billionaire Xavier Niel’s phone carriers are raising about 2.7 billion euros (US$3 billion) of cash through the sale of towers to Cellnex Telecom SA, as they prepare for a wave of investment to boost coverage. Niel’s Iliad SA and Salt Mobile SA are together selling about 10,700 telecommunications masts to the Spanish tower operator, in three separate deals in France, Italy and Switzerland, the companies said in statements yesterday.

AVIATION

Two firms scrub first class

The most exclusive airline seats are becoming harder to find, with two South Korean carriers becoming the latest to eliminate first class on some of their flights. Korean Air Lines Co is to do away with first-class seats on 27 routes starting on June 1, while Asiana Airlines Inc would no longer offer the products on any of its services starting on Sept. 1, according to separate statements from the two carriers yesterday. The carriers would allocate more capacity for business class on those flights, they said.

ENERGY

Anadarko weighing bids

Anadarko Petroleum Corp’s board has declared Occidental Petroleum Corp’s sweetened US$38 billion takeover “superior,” giving Chevron Corp four days to either boost its offer or walk away from the oil industry’s biggest deal in at least four years. The announcement by Anadarko came almost a month after it agreed to be purchased by Chevron for US$33 billion. Chevron has so far refused to increase its offer. If it decides not to raise the bid, Chevron can walk away with a US$1 billion breakup fee.