Defects cut profit, Chian Hsing says

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Chian Hsing Forging Industrial Co (江興鍛壓), which makes automobile, mechanical and motorbike parts and forged products, yesterday reported that its first-quarter net profit plummeted 34.04 percent year-on-year to NT$58.1 million (US$1.88 million) after a Japanese customer asked for a refund of NT$10 million for defective products.

The compensation eroded the company’s earnings per share to NT$0.76 from NT$1.15 the previous year.

Gross margin fell by 1.74 percentage points to 23.71 percent, while revenue declined 1.34 percent to NT$672.90 million over the period.

Despite the setback, the company said it still has a positive outlook for this year.

“We aim to have 2.5 to 2.6 percent annual growth in revenue every month, as we see the Chinese auto market is warming up and vendors have depleted their inventories,” Chian Hsing spokesperson Kuo Yung-yi (郭勇義) said by telephone.

Iron Force Industrial Co Ltd (劍麟), which mainly makes seat belts, airbag inflators and safety parts, reported that its first-quarter net profit surged 22.42 percent to NT$119.43 million on rising demand.

That translated to earnings per share of NT$1.58, it said.

Gross margin fell to 26.26 percent, compared with 26.72 percent a year earlier, due to NT$23 million in sales returns and allowances last quarter, the company said.

Iron Force’s revenue climbed 7.8 percent to NT$1.09 billion last quarter, which the company attributed mainly to an expanding market share for its passive safety components, pedestrian protection devices and damping cylinders.

As more nations toughen rules on road safety, the penetration rate of safety vehicle parts is increasing, the company said.

Chian Hsing shares yesterday closed down 4.24 percent at NT$54.2 in Taipei trading, while Iron Force shares gained 1.88 percent to close at NT$86.8.