ChipMOS profit slides on fewer memorychip orders

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂), a driver IC and memorychip tester and packager, yesterday said that its net profit last month tumbled 62.5 percent quarter-on-quarter as memorychip clients trimmed orders amid continuing inventory digestion.

The first quarter would be the trough of this year, it said, in expectation that revenue would pick up quarter by quarter, supported by increasing demand for driver ICs used in smartphones and TV panels, and advanced chip-on-film (COF) packaging technology.

COF packaging is used for the production of touch and display driver integration (TDDI) chips, and driver ICs for high-definition and thinner OLED panels.

The growing popularity of bezel-less smartphones is buoying demand both for TDDI solutions and OLED displays, the company said.

“Even mid-range smartphones are equipped with TDDI chips assembled with COF technology, replacing traditional chip-on-glass packaging technology,” ChipMOS chairman Cheng Shih-chieh (鄭世杰) said in a teleconference.

The company’s COF equipment is fully utilized, he said.

Growing adoption of TDDIs and COF technology would also “give a boost to the company’s profit and lift the equipment loading rate from the second quarter onward,” Cheng said.

To offset erosion from the snail-paced recovery in the DRAM and flash memory markets, ChipMOS is working with new NAND flash chip customers to provide its services, he said.

Utilization rate fell to about 70 percent last quarter from more than 75 percent in the previous quarter, primarily due to sluggish memorychip demand.

That reduced the company’s gross margin to 15 percent from 22.8 percent, he said.

Net profit last quarter fell to NT$193.7 million (US$6.27 million) from NT$516.6 million in the previous quarter. On an annual basis, net profit expanded 749.56 percent from NT$22.8 million.

Revenue from the DRAM and flash memory segments plunged 9.8 percent and 20.6 percent quarter-on-quarter respectively, leading to smaller revenue contributions of 17 percent and 18 percent, while the driver IC segment contributed 35.1 percent, the company said.

ChipMOS said it made NT$982 million in net income from selling 91 million common shares of JMC Electronics Co (易華電子) last month.

The company disposed of the JMC shares at NT$131 per share and still holds a 10 percent stake in JMC. It plans to use the proceeds to improve its financial structure and to replenish operating capital.

ChipMOS shares yesterday climbed 2.86 percent to close at NT$26.95 in Taipei trading.