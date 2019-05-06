Staff writer

ELEVATORS

Yungtay picks new chairman

Elevator supplier Yungtay Engineering Co Ltd (永大機電) on Friday said its board of directors had elected Hsu Tso-ming (許作名) as its new chairman, replacing Su Ray-chun (許瑞鈞). Hsu was president of Yungtay Elevator Equipment (China) Co Ltd (永大電梯設備). The personnel change, effective immediately, came after shareholders on April 18 voted to reshuffle the board of directors, as some investors were opposed to a Hitachi Ltd public tender offer for the Taiwanese firm. Hitachi holds a 39.7 percent stake in Yungtay after the tender offer.

NOTEBOOKS

Global sales dip 15%

Global notebook computer shipments not including detachable models fell 15 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, Digitimes Research said on Friday. The decline was due to notebook vendors adjusting their inventories and a shortage of Intel Corp CPUs that dragged down end-market demand, the Taipei-based research house said. Shipments for this quarter, however, could increase 15 percent quarterly as brand vendors launch new Chromebook models and adopt Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s CPUs instead, Digitimes said.

STEEL

CSC income down 13%

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) last week reported an operating income drop of 13 percent to NT$5.25 billion (US$169.86 million) in the first quarter, from NT$6.04 last year. Pretax income declined 10 percent from NT$5.74 billion to NT$5.13 billion, it said in a regulatory filing. Revenue grew 3 percent to NT$96.23 billion in the first quarter due to an increase in March sales. CSC said rising prices in raw materials of coal and steel cut into profits, resulting in the poor first-quarter performance.