CPC to raise fuel prices to help recoup recent losses

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise gasoline prices this week for the eighth week in a row to help recoup losses incurred over the past few weeks.

From today, the price of CPC gasoline products is to increase by NT$0.2 per liter, while diesel is to fall by NT$0.5 per liter, the company said.

With the adjustments, retail prices at CPC stations would be NT$28.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30.3 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.8 per liter for super diesel.

As international crude oil prices dropped last week, CPC said its oil costs fell to US$72.21 per barrel from US$73.59 the previous week, which would have resulted in a 2.53 percent rollback in its prices.

However, to recover losses from limited price increases over the past few weeks, the company raised prices, CPC said.

CPC has also increased the prices for household-use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as industrial-use propane and butane by NT$0.9 per kilogram.

The price of LPG used in vehiles is to increase by NT$0.5 per liter, CPC said on Wednesday.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical adjustments for its gasoline and diesel products, with prices to be NT$28.8 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30.2 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.3 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.6 per liter for diesel.