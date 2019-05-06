Insurers’ group seeks strike pact

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The Non-life Insurance Association is seeking agreement from its members to include coverage for airline strikes in travel insurance policies.

“Currently, the nation’s 18 non-life insurance companies are not on the same page over whether to cover strikes in travel inconvenience benefits,” an association official surnamed Lin (林) told the Taipei Times by telephone last week.

“We hope that all members would agree to include coverage for strikes, so consumers would know that they are protected regardless of which insurer they choose,” Lin said.

After pilots from China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) went on strike in February, causing 214 flights to be canceled, the association held meetings with its members, but some of them expressed reservations about coverage for strikes, so the association could not finalize a draft standard provisions, Lin said.

The standard provisions are to be offered to association members to design strike insurance policies, with insurers required to offer equivalent-or-better coverage, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said.

With EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) flight attendants to vote from Monday next week to June 6 to determine whether to strike following last month’s breakdown of talks with management, the association would accelerate discussions with members over strike insurance, Lin said.

Most travel insurance policies that cover delays due to strikes compensate people if the delay is longer than four hours, insurance plans show.

However, there is no consensus among insurers over whether to honor policies purchased after unions announce a strike, as plans can change if the airline finds a solution in a labor dispute.

Cathay Century Insurance Co (國泰世紀產險) said it would honor policies purchased after a union announces strike plans, but before the airline confirms them, while Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險) said it would give equal weight to union and airline announcements.

Fubon said it would compensate people who find alternative flights because of strike action, but would not cover people who cancel trips.

The association does not side with any party regarding coverage for strikes, but would continue talks with its members, Lin said.

“The FSC cannot make coverages for strikes compulsory, as insurers understand the risks better. However, we would be glad if they reach a consensus,” an Insurance Bureau official in charge of non-life insurance surnamed Chen (陳) said.