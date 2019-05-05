Top copper miner says price slump won’t last long

Bloomberg

The world’s largest copper miner has a word of advice to the bears in the market: The downtrend in prices would not last long.

While the metal on Friday posted its biggest weekly loss since November last year after weaker factory gauges in China and the US fueled demand concerns, those fears were not grounded on fundamentals, Codelco chief commercial officer Roberto Ecclefield said.

He forecast 2.3 percent growth in consumption this year just as mine production is seen slipping 0.5 percent, while smelter output remains flat.

The Chilean state-run miner has been receiving requests from traders and customers who want to buy additional supply of refined copper for the second half of this year and next year, Ecclefield said.

The physical market remains stable, with premiums paid by buyers for the refined metal staying above US$60 per tonne, he said, without providing a comparative.

Only low-quality cathodes have lower premiums, driven by the liquidation of a Chinese trader, he said.

“Copper prices are being impacted by the financial sector’s view that there are risks that could impact global economic growth over the long term,” Ecclefield said by telephone on Thursday.

Supply disruptions, including rains in Chile and protests in Peru kept the market in deficit, even as demand for so-called concentrate, or the semi-processed ore, eased up as a result of a four-month stoppage at two of Codelco’s four smelters, Ecclefield said.

New smelter capacity in China means increasing competition for concentrates, he said.

Codelco expects shortages to worsen in the second half of the year, with less copper concentrate in the market and more smelting capacity available.

Copper for three-month delivery on Friday fell 0.18 percent to US$6,229 a tonne, down 2.6 percent for the week.

Spot gold on Friday advanced about 0.7 percent to US$1,279.19 an ounce, down 0.7 percent for the week.

BUMPER CROP IN US

There would be plenty of amber waves of grain this year across the US’ breadbasket.

That has been confirmed this week as traders and analysts toured Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to measure yield potential for wheat crops.

Fields were looking green and lush after a wet spring helped boost soil moisture.

Yields in Kansas, the largest US grower of winter wheat, were estimated at 47.2 bushels an acre (0.4 hectares), according to the final tally from surveys on 469 stops during the annual Wheat Quality Council crop tour.

That compares with the average of 37 bushels measured on last year’s tour and the US Department of Agriculture’s final estimate of 38.

July futures for hard red winter wheat have slumped more than 20 percent this year on reports of good conditions for US crops.

The grain variety is mostly used to make bread.

The US’ heartland has seen a deluge of rain this spring. While that is bad for corn farmers who need fields to dry out so they can start planting, it has been a boon for winter wheat, which is already in the ground.

The heavy showers are bringing relief after prolonged drought conditions plagued the Great Plains.

Better yields would be a buffer for a smaller planted area. Low prices prompted farmers to cut acres to the lowest in a century.

The final harvest in Kansas could bring output of 306.5 million bushels, according to the average estimate of participants on the three-day crop tour.